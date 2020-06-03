Netizens Share Art To Express Anger Over Horrific Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala who was fed pineapple filled with crackers has sent shockwaves to people across the nation. While internet users are using social media to express their anger over the incident that took place in the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attapati, some of them even shared artworks to demand strong action against the ‘act of betrayal’. According to reports, the crackers exploded in the elephant’s mouth leaving her jaw injured and ultimately died while standing in river Velliyar.

‘Special place in hell’

The unidentified people behind the inhumane deed are being criticised by thousands on the internet. People shared posters, quotes, comics to express their anger and grief. Some of the artworks even displayed the unborn calf saying the humans are “nice” because they fed them food.

Read - Kerala: Pregnant Elephant Dies In River After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/1J2epz2YDG — Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) June 2, 2020

Read - Good News: From Elephant Saving Its Infant To Minnesota Residents Donate Tons Of Food

It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal..

Let these #Elephant live In peace, the Earth is their home too !! pic.twitter.com/oWCSDMt0t3 — Dr. Vagus_Soul💫 (@Saranghae_peace) June 3, 2020

How cruel a human being can be, here is an example..#Elephant #ShameOnHumanity 💔 pic.twitter.com/yBKdXPgqXi — Naman Chhajed (@nmnchhajed) June 3, 2020

Literacy rate doesn't reflect humanity #Elephant

Shame ok kerala pic.twitter.com/sHfaNT7Rir — Suman Kumar Yadav (@your_suman) June 3, 2020

Read - Mother Elephant Rescues Its Calf From Drifting Away In River; Watch

Read - Odisha To Set Up Wildlife Veterinary Hospital In Chandaka Forest To Protect Elephants



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.