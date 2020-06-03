Netizens Share Art To Express Anger Over Horrific Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

Quick links:
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala who was fed pineapple filled with crackers has sent shockwaves to people across the nation. While internet users are using social media to express their anger over the incident that took place in the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attapati, some of them even shared artworks to demand strong action against the ‘act of betrayal’. According to reports, the crackers exploded in the elephant’s mouth leaving her jaw injured and ultimately died while standing in river Velliyar.
The unidentified people behind the inhumane deed are being criticised by thousands on the internet. People shared posters, quotes, comics to express their anger and grief. Some of the artworks even displayed the unborn calf saying the humans are “nice” because they fed them food.
Their Lives also Matters#Elephant pic.twitter.com/phikmWOOoz— Abhishek Vishwakarma (@abhi4697) June 3, 2020
There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/1J2epz2YDG— Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) June 2, 2020
💔😓— পরিণীতা 🌻 (@OliLovesYouAll) June 2, 2020
MAY GOD PUNISH THEM SOON 🤞#Elephant pic.twitter.com/DZULet5eQB
Horrific incident! #Elephant#EveryLifeMatters pic.twitter.com/GnPtj2HrJn— Dr Jawahar Singh MD ☬ (@DrJawahars) June 3, 2020
It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal..— Dr. Vagus_Soul💫 (@Saranghae_peace) June 3, 2020
Let these #Elephant live In peace, the Earth is their home too !! pic.twitter.com/oWCSDMt0t3
How cruel a human being can be, here is an example..#Elephant #ShameOnHumanity 💔 pic.twitter.com/yBKdXPgqXi— Naman Chhajed (@nmnchhajed) June 3, 2020
Somewhere in God's own country, not Kerala..#Elephant pic.twitter.com/TUdVTdfBVj— Rashi Verma (@AdvRashi) June 3, 2020
Literacy rate doesn't reflect humanity #Elephant— Suman Kumar Yadav (@your_suman) June 3, 2020
Shame ok kerala pic.twitter.com/sHfaNT7Rir
