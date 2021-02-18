Preity Zinta Arrives In Chennai For IPL Auction, Asks Fans Who They Want To See On Team

Preity Zinta on February 17 posted a picture of herself with her co-owner of the Punjab Kings team Mohit Burman. In her caption, she said that she had 'landed in Chennai' to be a part of the IPL auction. She wrote, "Super curious to know, which players would you like to see in the #PunjabKings jersey this year 🏏 Let me know folks - I’m all ears 🤩👊”. This post came shortly after she had revealed the new poster and name of the Punjab team and she flaunted the new name of the team, Punjab Kings, in this post as well.

Preity Zinta all set for the Indian Premier League auction

In the picture, Preity Zinta and Mohit Burman are in the complete PPE attire, suggesting that the picture was taken right after the duo got off the plane. The picture was a selfie that was clicked by Zinta. She is seen sporting a very simple and comfortable look for her trip. From whatever little of her clothes is visible, it looks as though she is wearing a black sweater over a yellow tee. She has no visible makeup on her face.

Mohit Burman has chosen to dress comfortably for the journey as well with a plain white logo t-shirt. According to the time she posted the picture, it seems as though they reached Chennai after midnight. Fans responded to the question Preity Zinta posed in her caption and came forward with a plethora of suggestions of whom they wanted to see on the team and who they wished would not make a return. They also wished her luck in making good choices for the team.

Just before the airport picture, Preity Zinta had shared a short clip of the revised name and logo of the team. The clip also showcased the new look the team would be sporting. In her caption, Zinta wrote, “ This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going to be the year of new beginnings. So here is our new name and logo as promised. Now sadda Punjab will be Punjab Kings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share our new vibe with our friends, fans & well wishers. Looking forward to the auctions tomorrow. Stay tuned to lots of new & exciting announcements.” While her post fulfilled a prior promise, it also made more promises for the future.

