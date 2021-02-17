IPL Auction 2021: RCB Post Video On Preparations And Strategising Sans Virat Kohli; WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise have already begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. On Wednesday, February 17, i.e. just a day before the auction, they shared a five-minute video featuring briefings from RCB coach and management about their bidding plans and strategies. Apparently, RCB captain Virat Kohli will not be attending the auction as he is currently busy leading Team India in their ongoing home Test series against England.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

RCB preps for IPL auction 2021

The RCB franchise released a five-minute video on their social media accounts as part of their “Road to IPL auction” series. In the video, the RCB coach Mike Hessen can be seen emphasizing about the supply-demand auction dynamics and the flexible nature of the IPL auctions. The video also featured interviews from several members of the RCB management giving their takes on the “auction dynamics”. Here is a look at the video where RCB members, sans Virat Kohli, give updates on their road to IPL 2021 auction journey.

Bold Diaries: Road to IPL Auction Part 2



RCB coaches and management explain Auction Dynamics, Virat’s Involvement, Talent Management and much more ahead of the all important #IPLAuction.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ClassOf2021 #BidForBold pic.twitter.com/ulwEOSDadg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 17, 2021

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

A look into RCB list of retained players 2021 ahead of the auction

On January 20, the RCB revealed a list of all their retentions ahead of the IPL auction 2021 event. They retained 12 stars, including captain Virat Kohli and star-attractions AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj among others. Here is a look at the entire list of retentions for the IPL 2021 season.

RCB list of retained players 2021

IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

IPL auction date and time: Where to watch the IPL auction live streaming

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai. The event will be organised on February 18, from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL auction date and time: A detailed look

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.