Preity Zinta Bumps Into Katrina Kaif At Gym, Latter Turns Photographer & Captures A Moment

On Sunday, Preity Zinta gave a sneak-peek into her gyming session with Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai. She mentioned that Katrina Kaif bumped into the duo and then turned photographer for them. Not only this but Kaif also captured some of their moments at the gym. Sharing the same, Zinta wrote, “When Katrina Kaif catches you in the gym and turns photographer.”

As soon as the Sooryavanshi actor caught a glimpse of the same, she was quick to reply to the post. Katrina wrote, “Yayy, my pic made it.” Soon, fans flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis.

Preity bumps into Katrina at the gym

It was in January when Katrina dropped a video of hers while exercising with Yasmin Karachiwala. She mentioned that she usually prefers the gym but has realised that she can get a lot of muscle work done through pilates as well. She added that Yasmin has been taking her through focusing on one body part in their pilates sessions. The fitness trainer often shares pictures and videos with Katrina on her Instagram wall.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's much-awaited action-drama Sooryavanshi released a video and revealed the film's release date. Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the screens on April 30 this year. The Rohit Shetty directorial will also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. In the short video, the makers shared glimpses of the movie's trailer launch event and then also gave a sneak-peek into the pandemic that took place in the busiest city. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police! Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April, 2021."

Soon, fans rushed to express their excitement and flooded the post with endearing comments. Apart from this, the Namastey London actor is gearing up for her other movies like Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas. Preity Zinta, on the other hand, starred in the spin-off show of the hit US series Fresh Off The Boat.

