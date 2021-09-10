Preity Zinta Celebrates 16 Years Of 'Salaam Namaste'; Shares Snaps From The Film

Preity Zinta has been in the film industry for over 23 years. The actor made her debut with Dil Se in 1998. She went on to become a much popular actor in the late 1990s and early 2000s and worked in several blockbuster projects. She is currently celebrating 16 years of her 2005 film Salaam Namaste. The actor starred alongside Saif Ali Khan in this romantic-drama film.

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan have starred together in several films. Their 2005 film Salaam Namaste recently clocked 16 years. Taking to Instagram, Preity Zinta shared a photo compilation of several snaps from the film. The snaps also had her and Saif's stills from the film. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Salaam Namaste turns 16 today & my dil is still going Hmmmm ❤️." Even though the film was not much critically acclaimed, it still was loved by the audience. The film gave several hit songs such as My Dil Goes Mmmm, What's Goin' On and the title track Salaam Namaste. The actor's fans showered her with love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "One of the best movies of that time…. 👏😍."

Salaam Namaste was helmed by Siddharth Anand while Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra produced it. The film also had Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Tanya Zaetta and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles. The film's plot revolved around Nikhil and Ambar, two Indians residing in Australia. The two move in together but part ways when Ambar gets pregnant. While their tenancy agreement forces them to live together in an awkward situation, their love for each other blooms again.

Preity Zinta celebrated 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai

It was not long when Preity Zinta celebrated 20 years of the blockbuster film Dil Chahta Hai. The film cast Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta and Dimple Kapadia. The film was one of the most loved films in the early 2000s and is still cherished. Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 20 years of the film. She shared another photo compilation and wrote how she signed the film.

IMAGE: PREITY ZINTA'S INSTAGRAM