Preity Zinta Cherishes Memories Of 'Jane Kyu' As 'Dil Chahta Hai' Clocks 19 Years

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a video of the song Jane Kyu from Dil Chahta Hai. The actor shared the video on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing 19 years of its release on August 10. In the video of Jane Kyu, Preity Zinta is seen playfully dancing with Aamir Khan.

Preity Zinta portrayed the role of Shalini in Dil Chahta Hai. She is the love interest of Akash (Aamir Khan). The actor posted the video with the caption, “jane kyu..... @_aamirkhan ❤️❤️ #DCH #Ting”. Fans in huge number praised Preity for the song and also showered love for Dil Chahta Hai. Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Can Allu Arjun, Mahesh & Prithviraj be the cool trio in Dil Chahta Hai's Telugu remake?

Preity Zinta shares Dil Chahta Hai scene compilation video

Preity Zinta also shared a video that is a compilation of different scenes of Dil Chahta Hai. From Shalini's first interaction with Akash to the trio's goofy conversations, several old memories can be reminisced through this video. Preity Zinta also talked about her character and movie.

She said, "Dil Chahta Hai was a unique experience and shoot for me cuz Shalani barely had any dialogues to express herself. She was an introvert. Shy, quiet and soft. Her eyes communicated her silent strength. On screen it’s really tough to perform when every one has the funniest lines and you need to be unaffected & serious. DCH & Shalani taught me to center myself & express myself without holding on to words. Thank you @faroutakhtar & to the entire cast n crew for managing to keep me quiet 🙏😂😍on set. #Friendship #DCH #Ting #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai #DilChahtaHai." Also Read| Preity Zinta's 'Dil Chahta Hai' throwback picture proves she is happiest when eating

Also Read| 19 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai': Dialogues that speak volumes about friendship, love, & life

About Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai released on August 10, 2001. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the story of the film revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), discover that post-collegiate life will test their tight-knit bond. As sweet Sameer falls for Pooja (Sonali Kulkarni), an unavailable beauty, Siddharth risks everything to pursue an older divorcée named Tara (Dimple Kapadia) whom his friends and family find unworthy of him. Meanwhile, Akash travels to Australia, where he reconnects with Shalini (Preity Zinta), a girl he'd previously wronged. The highly watched film has been bestowed with several accolades including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Also Read| 'Dil Chahta Hai': Farhan Akhtar celebrates 19 years of release with memorable dialogues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.