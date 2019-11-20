Preity Zinta: Fresh Off The Boat Will Feature The Kal Ho Na Ho Actor In The New Season

Preity Zinta will soon be seen the American comedy series Fresh Off the Boat. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor took to her social media handle to express her excitement about this new acting venture. Read more to know about the latest acting venture of Preity Zinta in the new season of the comic series.

Fresh Off the Boat will feature the Kal Ho Na Ho actor in the new season

Preity Zinta is all set to star in the American sit-com Fresh Off The Boat. She recently uploaded a photo on her official social media handles, which features her on the set of the comic show. She was seen sharing her new experience in the caption of the post. It read that she is on the location and is all ready for the shoot. She said that the first day of the shoot is over and she is still alive and not shaking with nervousness. She also said that it is amazing how a change of scene can make you feel like a newcomer. She said that she is loving and absorbing it all. In the post, she tagged Fox studio and ABC network.

About the show

Fresh Off the Boat is an American sit-com which is critically appraised and has a huge fan base all over the world. It is loosely based on the life of Eddie Huang and is a loose adaptation of his book by the same name. The show depicts the life of a Taiwanese-American family who is living in Florida in the 90s. The show features Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Soong as the Huang family. According to the reports, Preity Zinta will be seen along with Vir Das, and the duo will play an Indian couple in the show.

