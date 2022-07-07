Last Updated:

Preity Zinta Hails Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'; Says 'completely Blown Away'

On Thursday, Preity Zinta headed to her social media handle and shared her opinion on Tom Cruise's highly talked-about film Top Gun: Maverick.

Preity Zinta

Touted to be one of the most highly talked about films of the year, Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically on May 27, 2022. The film serves as a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and picked up from where its predecessor left off. It witnessed Tom Cruise reprising his role as veteran aviator Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

The film received a terrific response from fans and critics alike with many lauding Cruise's stunning avatar as Maverick. However, it seems as if the craze and hype surrounding the project have still not faded. Recently, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her social media space and penned her thoughts on the film.

Preity Zinta hails Top Gun: Maverick

On Thursday, Preity Zinta headed to her Instagram handle and expressed her opinion on Top Gun: Maverick shortly after watching the film. Sharing a poster of the aerial actioner, Preity revealed that she is 'completely blown away' by the movie. Moreover she even thanked Cruise for making her 'feel like a fan.'

Preity Zinta wrote in the caption, "Watched Top Gun Maverick at @amctheatres & was completely blown away ! Wow @tomcruise ! What a movie! Thank you for making me feel like a fan again ❤️ #ting"

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

More about Top Gun: Maverick 

Top Gun: Maverick is helmed by Joe Kosinski, while the script is penned by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Apart from Tom Cruise, other notable actors in the film include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and many others. The official synopsis of the film read:

 "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

