Preity Zinta, Husband Gene Goodenough Meet Dalai Lama In Dharamshala

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough recently met Dalai Lama. The couple was in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to cheer for the Punjab Kings. The actress is in India for more than two months for the ongoing season of the IPL.

Preity came to India to support her team Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL. However, her tour came to an end as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. Punjab Kings got knocked out of the IPL after they lost a match against Rajasthan Royals. After wrapping up the final match, Preity met Dalai Lama. She took to social media and shared a series of photos from their meet-up.

In the first photo, her husband Gene shook hands with Dalai Lama while Preity smiled. In the second photo, the actress was seen indulging in a conversation with him. She wore a black full-sleeve shirt dress. Alongside the post, she also penned down her experience. She wrote, "Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting." Take a look at the post below.

Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us 🙏❤️ #ting pic.twitter.com/wH78svhdk1 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 23, 2023

More about Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta stepped into the film industry with her 1998 film Dil Se. It was directed by Mani Ratnam. After making her debut, she worked in several films including Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, and Koi Mil Gayaa among others.

Talking about her personal life, the actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and American financial analyst Gene Goodenough. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2016. After her wedding, Preity moved to Los Angeles. The couple welcomed twins through surrogacy in 2021.