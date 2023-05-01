Preity Zinta Recalls The Time When She Made '120 Aaloo Paranthas' For Punjab Kings

Preity Zinta recently recalled an incident from the earlier editions of the Indian Premier League. The actress is the owner of Punjab Kings in IPL. During an interaction with Star Sports, she revealed that she had made 120 aaloo paranthas for her team in 2009.

Preity said that she realised how much the crickters eat during that time. The actress further mentioned that they were in South Africa and the hotel staff served bad and soggy food so she decided to teach them to make aaloo paranthas. "Seeing that, the boys asked if I can make all paranthas for them. I told them that I will make aloo parathas if they win the next match. They won it. Then I made 120 aloo parathas. After that I have stopped making aloo parathas," Zinta continued.

Nothing like coming home ❤️ Thank you to all the Punjabi’s in the house for such a warm welcome. We waited 4 years to come back to Mohali. I’m so happy we started this IPl season with a win👊 #jazbahaipunjabi #saddastadium #saddapunjab #KKRvsPBKS #ipl2023 🦁 @PunjabKingsIPL #ting pic.twitter.com/ReQA2md5IJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 2, 2023

Harbhajan Singh, who was standing right next to her started laughing. He funnily replied, "Irfan Pathan alone used to eat 20 aaloo paranthas." The former Indian cricketer and the actress shared a hearty laugh. For the unversed, the second season of IPL (2009) was held in South Africa owing to the Lok Sabha elections back home.

More about Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made her acting debut in the 1998 film Dil Se. It was directed by Mani Ratnam. After debuting, she went on to work in several Bollywood films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, and Koi Mil Gayaa among others.

The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in an intimate ceremony in 2016. After her marriage, Preity moved to Los Angeles and often visits India on various occasions. The couple welcomed twins- Gia and Jai via surrogacy in 2021.