Actor Preity Zinta and her Koi Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan’s friendship is beyond words. The two stars who have featured in a few films together, have not just refrained their relations from the professional sphere. Recently, Preity took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming post while thanking her friend for taking care of her twins Gia and Jai during a long flight together.

Going by the post, it seems that the actor is travelling to India with her time from LA. For the unversed, this will be the Preity’s twin’s first visit to the country after their birth. Along with the thoughtful note, the actor shared a selfie with Hrithik and her brother Deepankar Zinta on the flight as they stay awake late at night.

Preity Zinta pens a heartwarming note for Hrithik Roshan

Through the note, Preity hailed Hrithik’s ability to manage children and how proud she is of the actor who is a doting father as well. Hrithik Roshan was in LA where he had visited the University of Southern California (USC). The actor had visited the university with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. And it seems that while returning to India, the actor was flight mates with Preity.

While hailing her friendship with Hrithik and calling him a ‘true friend’, Preity wrote, “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a long flight." Preity further added, "Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting." A few days ago, he was also snapped at a restaurant in LA where he posed with NRI fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik who was last seen in action-drama WAR will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the actioner Fighter. He also has Saif Ali Khan co-starrer Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.