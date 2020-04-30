Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 'What A Terrible Loss, What A Dark Day,' Remarks Preity Zinta

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has expressed condolences on the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, calling it a dark day for Indian cinema. Taking to Twitter she recalled Rishi Kapoor's happy-go-lucky nature stating that it "will always stay in our hearts".

What a dark day for Indian Cinema. What a terrible loss. U will be MISSED Rishi Sir. Ur smile, Ur charm, Ur talent & Ur happy go lucky nature will always stay in our hearts🙏God bless ur Soul. My heartfelt condolences to Ranbir,Neetu Ma’am & family. #RIP #RishiKapoor #Legend — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family's statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.

Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Wednesday and he passed away a day later. With the sudden demise of Kapoor, reactions started pouring in across the spectrums right from Bollywood to politics and sports. It was not even 24 hours that the nation mourned the loss of sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, and another tragedy struck with the passing away of Rishi Kapoor.

