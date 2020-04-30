Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute, Calls It 'end Of An Era'

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. He was 67. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with the actor and his wife Neetu Singh. In the post, Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late actor. Check out the post posted by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

In the social media post, Priyanka Chopra wrote that the demise of the legendary actor marks the end of an era. She also extended her deepest condolences to the family. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen smiling alongside Neetu Kapoor who hugs her husband actor Rishi Kapoor who is seen sitting in a chair.

In the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ‘My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. #rishikapoor’ [sic]

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor's family's statement

''Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.''

