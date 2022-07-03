Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is an avid social media user. From giving shoutouts to her beloved colleagues from the film fraternity to sharing some priceless pictures with her fellow co-actors, Preity Zinta's Instagram is a visual treat for her fans and followers. Keeping up with the trajectory, yet again Preity took to her social media space and shared an unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan and others.

Preity Zinta shares an unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan & others

On Sunday, Preity Zinta headed to her Instagram handle and shared a happy reunion pic from Los Angeles. The photo featured some of the entertainment fraternity's renowned faces including Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, beau Arslan Goni along with Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough. The selfie saw all the stars flaunting their dazzling smiles as they posed with each other. Sharing the picture, Preity penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting."

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan is in LA where he is spending some quality time with his sons Hrihaan and Hredhaan.On the other hand, Sussanne is also in LA with beau Arslan Goni. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Wow❤️alllll beauties in one frame🔥pic of the year 😍" another wrote, "Good too see all beautiful faces together @hrithikroshan @realpz @iamsonalibendre @suzkr @arslangoni ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Preity Zinta pens a heartwarming note for Hrithik Roshan

Earlier, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and thanked Hrithik Roshan for taking care of her twins Gia and Jai during a long flight together. Through the note, Preity hailed Hrithik’s ability to manage children. She wrote in the caption, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart ❤️❤️Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest 😍 From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting"

