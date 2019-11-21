Pressure To Sack Vishal Dadlani: Will The Show-makers, Co-judges Take A Stand?

Bollywood singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani seems to have been tied up in another controversy by making a contentious statement on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi. In a recent tweet shared by Dadlani, the singer has targeted the former CJI, terming his legacy as disgraceful and cowardly. The tweet did not go well with the netizens on Twitter. They shared their opinions about it, saying that Vishal should not be a part of Indian Idol anymore.

Fans question if the ex-judges of Indian Idol will take a stand for Vishal Dadlani

On Vishal’s tweet, Twitterati has come up in huge numbers to question about Vishal’s position as a judge in his current reality show- Indian Idol. One of the fans on Twitter questioned if the ex-judges of Indian Idol will take a position on Vishal Dadlani's comments. Seeing the array of tweets on Twitter, the current judges of Indian Idol, alongside Vishal Dadlani, are questioned about their opinions about the replacement of Vishal Dadlani on the show. However, there have been no responses from her co-judges or show-makers yet. One of the fans wrote that Dadlani should be removed from the show and the judges need to take an immediate call about his replacement in Indian Idol.

Have a look at what netizens have shared about Vishal Dadlani

Sick, distasteful, ridiculous, despicable, insulting, defamatory and what not...

You, @VishalDadlani , are ought to be ashamed of yourself !#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol https://t.co/NZPNBY5h4A — Freak (@FundamentalThi2) November 20, 2019

Sir very disrepctful tweet by you as I dont think you are fully aware about the principles and procedures on which a court works. Any thing which lowers public belief on judicial system is contempt of court. Hence you might well be liable for contempt @VishalDadlani — Sugam Shine (@SugamShine) November 19, 2019

