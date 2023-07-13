Pritam Says What Jhumka An Homage To Jhumka Gira Re, Reveals How Arijit Singh Came Onboard

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release later this month. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film dropped the second song What Jhumka? on Wednesday. Many viewers were quick to point out that the song included elements from the iconic retro song Jhumka Gira Re. Now, Pritam has reacted to these observations.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.

The film marks the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

They were previously seen in Gully Boy.

What Jhumka is an extension...

Music composer Pritam took to social media and revealed that What Jhumka? is a tribute to one of Madan Mohan's iconic creations Jhumka Gira Re. He said that initially, the team planned to use only the instrumental melody of Jhumka Gira Re for the shoot, with no lip sync by Ranveer Singh. However, Arijit Singh insisted on singing the actual song towards the end and Pritam liked the idea. The composer further revealed that lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, on the other hand, preferred to keep the instrumental melody and the lyrics are still a point of contention between them.

Entire film is homage to great musicians and great songs: Pritam

Pritam also shared that the entire Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani features songs from the 1960s and 1970s in the background, serving as a homage to the great musicians and iconic songs of that era. This choice was made to align with the script and overall movie setup.

Concluding his note, he sought the opinion of his fans and followers on Twitter. He asked them whether they preferred the instrumental version or the one with lyrics for Jhumka Gira Re. He said that he wanted to gauge their response to ensure the final decision is well-received by the audience.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit theatres on July 28. Aside from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.