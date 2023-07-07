Alia Bhatt Promotes Sustainable Fashion At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Launch

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress attended a special trailer screening of the film on July 3. What caught the eye of the social media users was her outfit at the event.

Alia Bhatt plays a lead role in the movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani

The film will hit the big screens on July 28.

At a special screening of the film, she was spotted repeating one of her previous outfits.

Alia Bhatt takes on the sustainable fashion trend

With the world environment in grieving danger, the conversation about fashion choices becoming more sustainable has taken centre stage. Advocates of sustainability share that a way of reducing fashion waste is by repeating clothes. Alia Bhatt also joined the trend by repeating one of her outfits. Photos of the actress in the outfit are doing rounds on social media.

(Social media users claim that Alia Bhatt repeated one of her wedding outfits. | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt attended a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in an orange Anarkali suit. Reports claim that it is the same outfit the actress wore for one of the pre-wedding pujas. She wore a soft orange, noodle strap kurta with a sheer dupatta of the same colour. She teamed the kurta with a heavily embroidered palazzo.

Alia Bhatt bounced back to work after delivery

On July 4, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer dropped the actress took to her Instagram to host a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. When a fan enquired her about shooting for the movie post-pregnancy, the actress penned a long note. She mentioned that even though the shoot was scheduled as per her convince, she still had to face challenges ‘postpartum is never easy’.

(Alia Bhatt shot for the song Tum Kya Mile just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia will play the role of a journalist in the upcoming family drama. In the movie, she reunites with Ranveer Singh four years after their last movie Gully Boy. Along with the two actors, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The trailer of the movie has received a positive response and has created a buzz on social media.