'Prithviraj': HM Amit Shah To Attend Special Screening Of Akshay Kumar-starrer Period Film

Ever since the makers have released the trailer of actor Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama, Prithviraj, fans have been counting the days of the release. Now, with only a few days left for the release, a special screening of Prithviraj will be held for Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 1.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem based on the life of 12th-century warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. In the film, Akshay will be seen stepping into the shoes of mighty king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan while Manushi Chhillar will be seen essaying the role of his wife Sanyogita.

According to ANI, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi was overwhelmed by the fact that their 'epic saga' is going to be witnessed by the Home Minister. "It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah Ji is going to witness the epic saga of the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," Dwivedi said. According to various media reports, the audience at the aforesaid screening is also likely to comprise some cabinet ministers, senior politicians, and high-ranking bureaucrats.

The film, which was postponed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, is finally set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others will take on some pivotal roles.

Earlier this month, the first song of the movie titled Hari Har had been unveiled. Crooned by Adarsh Shinde and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song is set against the visuals of Prithviraj's valour on the battlefield. Earlier, the makers had piqued the curiosity of the fans with an all-new trailer. The all-new Prithviraj trailer focuses on Akshay Kumar as King Prithviraj Chauhan and his bond with Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood's characters. The short clip gives the audience glimpses of several war scenes and promises to have them at the edge of their seats.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/ANI