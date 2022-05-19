'Prithviraj': Manushi Chillar On Preparations For Period Drama; 'It Was Long And Intense'

Akshay Kumar and gorgeous Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar starrer, Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Manushi is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita and she reveals that she went through a long and hectic preparation schedule in which she brushed up on her classical dancing skills, learnt horse riding, even archery and swordsmanship.

Manushi Chillar shares views behind intense preparation for Prithviraj

Manushi reveals, “The preparation schedule for me was long and intense. Adi sir and my director Dr. Chandraprakash ji wanted me to go through the drill before I even gave my first shot and, looking back, I’m thankful that I put in the hard work. I’m a trained classical dancer and this film made me brush up my dancing skills because I have three songs in the film! I had to nail the choreography, especially in Hadd Kar De. It is a beautiful Holi song and it needed me to be precise and also exhibit the fact that I could dance well. I hope that I have been able to show people that I’m a hard-working actor who is seeking perfection from my first film.”

She adds, “I have miles to go and lots to learn but my eyes are on the prize. I had to also pick up some interesting skill sets like archery and horse-riding! I have to admit that I had a lot of fun learning these. I have learned horse riding as a kid because my father used to take me and my siblings for horse riding so I kind of knew the basics of it but I never had to hold the reign or gallop with the horse. I have a horse riding sequence however I am sitting behind sir. So, it was interesting to do that sequence. I’m a student of art. So, every day was special on the sets of the film because I could learn so much and return the next day, hungry for more.”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi’s launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

IMAGE: Instagram/manushi_chhillar

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)