Prithviraj's 1st Song Hari Har Out: Fans Mersmerised With Akshay Kumar's 'energetic' Track

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar's highly-awaited film, 'Prithviraj', the makers recently dropped the first song titled 'Hari Har' online. Take a look at it

Prithviraj song

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar


Superstar Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

As the makers recently released the first song from the film, they have been receiving amazing reviews from the fans with the views on the song increasing by leaps and bounds in no time. 

Watch Prithviraj's first song Hari Har 

The moment Prithviraj's first song Hari Har surfaced online, the fans went gaga over the upbeat song and expressed their delight in listening to the song. The visuals of the song featured Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and others engaging in a war with each other. The song saw Akshay as king and Manushi as his wife, Sanyogita. Written by Varun Grover, the song Hari Har has been sung by Adarsh Shinde who is best known for his Ambedkarite songs and Marathi language film songs. Watch the song here - 

Many fans took to the comment section and revealed how much they loved the song while declaring it a masterpiece. Some also revealed how they experienced goosebumps after listening to the song. On the other hand, there were a couple of fans who hailed Akshay Kumar's performance as king while adding how energetic the song was. Here's how the fans are reacting to the song-

Hari Har song
Hari Har song

More about Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj 

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay plays the eponymous character alongside an ensemble cast, including Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be released on June 3, 2022, after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar

