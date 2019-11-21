Priyadarshan Set For A Comeback In Bollywood With Hungama 2?

Priyadarshan, the highly-experienced director, producer and screenwriter is set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2. The film is going to be a sequel to Hungama, which was carried by its actors including Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Paresh Rawal. In an interview with an entertainment publication, the actor said that it’s been six years since he has directed a Hindi film. And he is back with a full-on comedy with no vulgarity and double meanings. Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all his comedies. Read more about the director who has directed more than 95 films in various Indian languages.

Priyadarshan back after six years?

The director reportedly specifically chose Hungama mainly because of the film's originality and the fact that people have still not forgotten it. He also added during the interview that he has a good connection with the producers of the film, Venus Records & Tapes, and has been creating successful films like Garam Masala and Hulchul along with the same producer. Getting back the same director for the film’s sequel might seem like the most reasonable step for the producers too. Read more to know about Hungama and other films by Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan movies

Priyadarshan has given the audience some iconic comedy films of Bollywood like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, and Dhol. The director has a signature style of filmmaking and on-point comical dialogue timings. After having a look at the cast of his films, it seems that the director is amazed by Rajpal Yadav as he gives him a spot in most of his films.

