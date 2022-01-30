Priyadarshan's Birthday: Suniel Shetty Wishes Veteran With Quirky 'Hera Pheri' Reference

Veteran director Priyadarshan made headlines weeks ago when his film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was honoured with the Best Picture National Award. The film was a period action film and traced the journey of a 16th-century naval commander Kunjali Marakkar. While the filmmaker has directed films of various genres, be it intense dramas and action works, it is his comedy films that enjoy cult status, especially among Hindi audiences.

One of the most popular ones from that lot is Hera Pheri. As Priyadarshan celebrated his 65th birthday on Sunday, there was a special message from one of the stars of the film, Suniel Shetty. The actor referenced an iconic character from the film, Babu Bhaiyya, to wish the veteran.

Suniel Shetty wishes Priyadarshan with epic birthday wish

Suniel Shetty called Priyadarshan the 'Babu bhaiyas of all Babu bhaiyaas'. Sharing a heartwarming photo of them twinning in black and posing in style, the Mohra star termed his frequent collaborator as a 'genius to match' and that he had a 'heart of gold.'

He called Priyadarshan the 'King of Hera Pheri', clarifying that he meant the film and not con as he wished the birthday boy a 'con free year'. His message to Priyadarshan was to 'keep making fab films.'

The babu bhaiyas of all babu bhaiyas. A heart of gold and genius to match. Happy birthday to the king of #HeraPheri (not literally) @priyadarshandir sir. Have a con free year & keep making fab films. pic.twitter.com/CVdXvT4pWK — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 30, 2022

Suniel, who has collaborated with Priyadarshan in films like Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, had played the role of Shyam in the 2000 hit comedy film Hera Pheri. Paresh Rawal essayed the iconic role of 'Babu bhaiyaa', whose full name was Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Shyam and Raju, played by Akshay Kumar, used to address the character as 'Babu bhaiyaa' in the film.

While Suniel, who has starred recently in Priyadarshan's Marakkar, Paresh Rawal was directed by the veteran in the comedy Hungama 2. The contrasting genres of his two latest films prove the versatility of the filmmaker.

Keerthy Suresh wishes Priyadarshan on birthday

Amongst other wishes for Priyadarshan was that of Keerthy Suresh. The actor had starred in Priyadarshan's recent release Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. She wrote to Priyadarshan that she was grateful for the opportunity to work with him, and that she'll always be her fan.

Happy birthday dear @priyadarshandir sir! So grateful to have worked with you and I will always be a fan! 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/G0BHZXhL22 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 30, 2022

