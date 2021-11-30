Akshay Kumar Thinks Indian Cricketer 'nailed' Actor's Iconic Pose From 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and hailed an Indian cricketer for nailing his pose from his iconic movie ‘Phir Hera Pheri’. He was all praises for Indian off-spinner Rahul Sharma, who earlier posted a picture of him posing in the iconic waiting pose of Akshay's character Raju in Phir Hera Pheri. Rahul Sharma captioned the tweet by mentioning that he is celebrating his birthday like his favourite actor Akshay Kumar and inquired about the pose.

Replying to the cricketer, Akshay said that Rahul absolutely nailed the pose and also wished him on his 35th birthday. Phir Hera Pheri is a 2006 Bollywood movie that is considered to be one of the best comedy movies that the Hindi film industry has produced till date. The pose recently made headlines after Akshay Kumar posted a picture of himself in the same pose while promoting his much-anticipated movie, Sooryavanshi.

Nailed it 🎯Happy birthday Rahul, wishing you abundance of love and good health :) https://t.co/K3ILUzu5TJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 30, 2021

Sooryavanshi bringing in good box-office numbers

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif released on November 5, earlier this month. The movie also starred Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles portraying their characters from Rohit Shetty’s fictional cop universe movies, Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi was well received by the audience as it had earned an approximate value of INR 261.03 crore worldwide in its third week of release.

A look at Rahul Sharma's cricketing career

Meanwhile, Indian offspinner Rahul Sharma celebrates his 35th birthday today, November 30. The veteran spinner made his international debut for India in 2011 and played in a total of four ODI matches and two T20I matches in his short international career. He dismissed a total of nine batters in his international career and made his final international appearance in 2012 before getting sidelined due to inconsistent performances and the emergence of other prominent spinners in Indian cricket. He also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having made his IPL debut for the Deccan Chargers in 2010 and played his last IPL match for the Delhi Daredevils in 2014. He has a total of 40 IPL wickets to his credit in 44 IPL matches.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@Phir Hera Pheri Raju