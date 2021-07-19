Priyamani Backs Kareena On Alleged Rs 12 Cr Quote For Sita Role; Says 'shouldn't Question'

An unconfirmed report of Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly demanding Rs 12 crore to play the role of Hindu goddess Sita had become a talking point on social media. A section of netizens had expressed displeasure over the actor demanding a ‘huge sum’ in a reported film on Ramayan. Actor Priyamani has come out in support of the Jab We Met star and stated that if the latter was demanding what she felt she deserved, it should not be questioned.

Priyamani backs Kareena Kapoor over alleged demand for Sita

Priyamani, who is in the news for her appearance in the recently popular Family Man 2, was asked about Kareena’s alleged Rs 12 crore demand, and the hullabaloo over it in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She replied that in terms of pay parity, if a woman was asking a price for her work, there was ‘nothing wrong with it.’ The actor stated that if Kareena felt she deserved it, her quote depended on factors like market price. Priyamani stated that such decisions should not be questioned. She highlighted that actresses like Kareena Kapoor had ‘reached the stage’ where they could put forth such demands. She stated that it was unfair that people thought it was wrong of her to demand so and that she did not deserve the price.

When the news had first surfaced, 'Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan' had become a top trend. Not just did netizens suggest that an actor like Kangana Ranaut or Yami Gautam should be considered for it, many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also had conveyed their unhappiness.

State spokesperson Gaurav Goel asked Kareena if she could take up sacrifices like Sita did. BJP Haryana's social media head, Arun Yadav stated that they would not allow the film to release if it was made with Kareena in the lead.

