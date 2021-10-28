Priyanka Chopra And Nick Have The Sweetest Wish For Niece Valentina On Her B'day; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently showering love on their niece Valentina. Valentina Angelina Jonas is Nick Jonas' elder brother Kevin and his wife Danielle's younger daughter. As Valentina rang into her fifth birthday, her uncle and aunt showered her with warm wishes.

Priyanka Chopra seemingly shares a close and loving bond with her husband, Nick Jonas' family. She never fails to wish her family members on their special days. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo with Valentina Jonas. In the photo, Priyanka wore a brown full-sleeved top and had Valentina sit on her shoulders. Sharing the photo, Priyanka mentioned she cannot believe her niece has turned five. She wrote, "How are you 5 already? Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved." Priyanka also tagged Kevin and Danielle Jonas in the story.

On the other hand, Valentina's uncle Nick also had the sweetest wish for her. Sharing a photo of valentine on his Instagram stories, Nick Jonas mentioned Valentina is his goddaughter. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my goddaughter/niece Valentina!" He also added he misses his niece in the story.

Priyanka Chopra's bond with her in-laws

Priyanka Jonas often spends time with her in-laws. The actor was recently joined by Nick Jonas' younger sibling Franklin Jonas. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos and videos from her getaway in Spain. The actor went scuba diving with the camera crew of her upcoming spy thriller show Citadel. She posted a photo of her entire group which also featured Franklin Jonas. In the caption, Priyanka mentioned she was glad Franklin Jonas joined her. She wrote, "PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!"

Priyanka also went golfing with Kevin Jonas and cheered the Jonas Brothers during their live concert. Back in September, Priyanka Chopra visited her husband Nick Jonas during his 'Remember This Tour'. She shared several photos from her visit which also featured Kevin Jonas. Priyanka wrote, "The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people... so grateful for everyday @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas."

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to play a supporting role in Keanu Reeves starter Matrix: Ressurection. The actor also has Text For You in her kitty and was recently shooting for her spy thriller Citadel co-starring GOT fame Richard Madden. The actor also has another Bollywood outing Jee Le Zara.

Image: AP/@kevinjonas