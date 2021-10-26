Priyanka Chopra Jonas All Smiles As She Enjoys Dinner With Friends In Rome

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seemingly on a travel spree, as she is exploring Europe for the past few weeks. After her 'workation' in Spain, the actor recently had dinner with some of her friends in Rome. The actor's friends and fans shared several photos of the dinner and her time in Rome.

Taking to Instagram, one of Priyanka's fan pages shared several snaps of the Quantico star having fun with her friends. The actor was donning a black dress with light makeup and open hair. She was spotted smiling and laughing with her friends. The actor also wore glowing headbands while having dinner during her get together.

Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia also shared several glimpses of Priyanka's Rome visit. Taking to Instagram stories, Anjula Acharia shared a photo of Priyanka Chopra posing with her friends while wearing glowing crown hairbands. She also shared a video of the streets of Rome. Priyanka Chopra reshared the story and wrote, 'Ciao Roma. I love you.'

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her day-offs in Spain

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was shooting for her upcoming spy thriller show Citadel in Spain for the past few weeks. The actor took some time off to explore Spain. She also went scuba diving with some of her crew members. Sharing a few snaps and videos from her day off, Priyanka wrote, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party!"

'Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done!' she added. The Sky Is Pink star was also joined by Nick Jonas' younger brother Franklin Jonas. She wrote, 'PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!'

Earlier this month, Priyanka also went on a yacht trip with her mother Madhumalati Chopra. The actor shared stunning photos of her in a neon yellow monokini and red bikini. The actor showed off her jet ski skills and also had a swim in the ocean. Sharing the photos, she wrote, 'A perfect day off.'

Image: Instagram/@anjula_acharia