Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Play Holi In Style; Decoding Nickyanka's Look

From giving major fashion goals at award functions to appreciating each other publically, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have seemingly impressed masses and enjoy a massive fan following across the globe. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who shared the screen space in the much-acclaimed song, Sucker, are also known for entertaining fans on social media by indulging in some fun interactive sessions and sharing work updates. Recently, Nick Jonas shared a postcard picture with wife Priyanka, which has now stormed the internet.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all smiles as they pose for postcard-worthy pictures; See

Recently, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with wife Priyanka Chopra ahead of the Holi festival. As seen in the pictures shared, Priyanka Chopra has seemingly coordinated her outfit with Nick, as the actor is seen in a beautiful off-white ethnic outfit embroidered with multi-coloured neon design and strappy heels. While Priyanka Chopra impressed masses with her stellar sartorial choice, Nick Jonas dishes out major fashion goals, as the singer is seen a humble kurta and pyjama, which also features neon embroidery at the borders. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

This pic comes right after Nick Jonas celebrated the Holi festival with Priyanka at Isha Ambani’s residence last night. Taking his Instagram handle to share his first Holi experience in India, the actor posted a series of pictures and revealed that it was fun to celebrate his the festival of colours. Take a look:

