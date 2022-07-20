Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas To Collaborate Soon? Actor Says 'I'll Never Sing With Him'

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her plans to collaborate with Nick Jonas. She revealed that they're developing film and TV stuff together.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICKJONAS


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have given major couple goals ever since they tied the knot in 2018, with fans rooting to witness their on-screen collaboration. While Priyanka has made brief appearances in Nick's music videos earlier, audiences are yet to see a full-blown project featuring the duo. Shedding light on the same, the Citadel star recently mentioned that certain things will 'unfold' in the near future. 

In a conversation with Variety, Priyanka Chopra stated that while she loves working with Nick, she'll 'never sing with him' as he's a 'musical prodigy'. However, she confirmed that the couple is developing a bunch of television and film projects together. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to collaborate?

"I love working with Nick so you'll see things happen as the years unfold. But I'll never sing with him," she said. While Priyanka has herself crooned peppy tracks like Exotic, and In My City among others, the actor believes Jonas' singing talent is beyond imagination. "Not like him! No chance. He's a musical prodigy," she added. 

Talking about their other collaborations, Priyanka added, "We're definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together." It is pertinent to mention here that the couple recently invested in a ski and surf wear company.  

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this month, her first one after embracing motherhood. Nick Jonas dropped a trail of glimpses from his wife's birthday celebrations, as they romanced at the beach. One picture showcased the lovebirds locking lips amid a picturesque location, while another saw Nick holding a towel engraved with a note that read,"‘Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982’."

In the caption, Nick mentioned, "Happiest birthday to my jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra” (sic)." Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka and Nick turned parents to daughter Malti Marie earlier this year. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick opened up about the hardships they faced as Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," the duo mentioned earlier. 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICKJONAS)

