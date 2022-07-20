Priyanka Chopra Reflects On Non-prevalence Of Ski Culture In India; 'Never Tried Until...'

After enjoying a massive fan following through the exemplary work credited under their name, couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have now joined forces with the luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The two stars have made an investment in the business, marking their first time as a couple investing in a fashion company.

The company Perfect Moment fondly gained prominence with its womenswear for skiing and surfing, something that Priyanka confessed she was exposed to after she met Nick. The actor during her recent conversation with Variety explained how in India she wasn't much exposed to the ski culture, but after her wedding with Nick, it was something she gained interest in.

Priyanka Chopra credits husband Nick Jonas for exposing her to ski culture

This is going to be the first time that a couple has combined their entrepreneurial expertise and their passion for outdoor skiing. Shedding light on her skiing experience and love for the same, during her recent Interaction, Priyanka confessed that her singer husband had gifted her a snowmobile a few years ago, so she could ‘catch up' with him.

Talking about her relationship with Skiing, The White Tiger actor said that she grew up in India and was not exposed to ski culture. But she was in love with the mountains and recalled how her late father used to take them to Kashmir every summer. That is when she got familiar with the ski culture and tried the same during her professional trips to Switzerland. "However, I never tried skiing until I met my husband, who’s an avid snowboarder.", she said. "I came to the quick conclusion that I’m more an après-ski (relaxation after skiing) girl, rather than skiing. I gave up on the bunny slope. My husband did buy me a snowmobile so I could keep up with him.", she added.

The two had announced their association with the company with a post on Instagram along with a picture from the shoot. "This is a special day for us!! We're proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors. Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos…creating perfect moments. Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture. SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don’t already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come (sic)," the note read.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra