Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Weekly Roundup: Look At What The Couple Was Up To This Week

From announcing Oscar nominations to releasing a new album, actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seemed to have had quite a busy yet a happening week. Priyanka and Nick amid their busy schedule, manage to keep their fans updated about their personal as well as professional life on their social media handles. Here’s a weekly roundup of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest activities this week.

Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger nominated for Oscars

On March 16, 2021, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and announced that her latest release on Netflix, The White Tiger, got nominated at the Oscars Awards this year. She dropped the announcement picture and a behind-the-scenes picture with the director. As for the caption, she penned, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team ‘#TheWhiteTiger’. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud” with a red heart emoji.

The same day, she also shared a series of pictures posing with her hubby, Nick Jonas. In the pictures, the couple can be seen flaunting several poses together with the Oscars dummy. The place tagged in the picture is London, United Kingdom. She captioned the post, “One way or the other… Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity. @greywilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures @nickjonas” with a laughing face and kissing emoticon.

Nick Jonas' brand drops Spaceman hoodies

On March 18, 2021, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans about two new Spaceman hoodies being added to his brand. The colour of the Spaceman hoodies is jet black and plain white with an embroidered ‘Spaceman’ on the left-hand side. As for the caption, Nick wrote, “Just added a few new ‘#Spaceman’ merch items to the online store. Hoodies are up for a limited time only! P.S. if you grab a hoodie or a shirt you can add the album to your order for only $5 too! Let’s get it”.

Nick Jonas releases This is Heaven video

On March 19, 2021, Nick informed his fans that the new music video titled, This Is Heaven is released now on YouTube. He dropped a self-captured video along with his other members who are dressed in black and white outfits. In the caption of Nick Jonas' latest post, he wrote, “The ‘#ThisIsHeavenVideo’ choir though. Video out now! Head over to @YouTube to check it out!!”.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram