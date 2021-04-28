Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Answers Queries On How She Plans To Help Indians Source Required Vaccines

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hands with Global Citizen to help India in fighting the COVID-19 crisis. The actor took to her Twitter handle and requested US President Joe Biden to help and ‘urgently’ share vaccines with India.

A user questioned Priyanka and wrote that her tweet will come back to 'haunt her' as FDA hasn't approved AstraZeneca doses in the US. The user wrote, "Priyanka. These vaccines have no FDA approval and are excess because no one would take them. If these get dumped on the poor of India, and they start dying, your tweet will come back to haunt you." [sic]

Replying to her, Priyanka said, "As I stated the doses promised by the US are pending FDA clearance—this is important and hopefully can happen as soon as possible. But the AstraZeneca vaccine is already being used widely in India, the UK, Australia & around the world.These doses are in demand and will save lives." [sic]

"The scale of the COVID crisis in India is devastating and has accelerated so quickly even over just this past week. We see the steep and alarming spike in cases, and none of us have seen anything like it, even in this pandemic. I’m thankful that in the past few days the US and other countries have answered the call of India to send urgent medical assistance and lift measures preventing Indian vaccine producers from accessing the materials they need to make doses. I was also relieved to hear that the US will share up to 60 million AstraZeneca doses with countries in need. This is a crucial step,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Chopra hosted a 20-minute session to answer questions on how everyone can take action. A user asked how will she reach the rural areas of India with her campaign and to this Priyanka wrote, "Through the #VaxLive campaign we’re supporting COVAX, a global vaccine sharing program that works with partners with lots of experience reaching rural communities. We’re raising funds and calling for dose donations to COVAX." [sic] Talking about side-effects, Priyanka said, "I understand and it’s important people seek more info or speak with a doctor if they have concerns. Vaccines work and throughout history have saved millions of lives and eradicated diseases like Smallpox and Polio in India." [sic]

See below —

Chopra answers questions —

