Priyanka Chopra Basks In Holi Festivities With Nick Jonas, Family In London; Shares Advice

Priyanka Chopra basked in Holi festivities with her husband Nick Jonas and his family in London. The multi-faceted star also shared an advice for fans.

Joel Kurian
The festival of colours, Holi, is here, but  celebrations are subdued owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. There might be restrictions in venturing out amid safety precautions, but that did not stop one from enjoying the occasion with their loved ones at home. This was shown by Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas as they basked in the festivities within the comfort of their home. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Holi 

The star couple was accompanied by Nick Jonas’ parents, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas during their gathering in London. The quartet went all-white during the celebrations, as they posed with colours on their clothes and their faces.

The ‘Desi Girl’ was also seen with a ‘pichkari’ or water gun. The Jonas household was wonderfully decorated with colourful decorate, plates of colours and even flowers.

Terming Holi as a ‘festival of colours’, Priyanka wrote that it was one of her ‘favoruites.’ The Dostana star wished that everyone could celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, but shared an advice, stressing that the venue has to be ‘in our homes.’ 

Nick conveyed greetings for the occasion with the words, ‘Happy Holi from our family to yours.’
Nick Jonas had been in India during the Holi celebrations last year, which was the first time he had celebrated the festival. Be it Karwa Chauth or Diwali, ‘Nickyanka’is known to celebrate and extend their greetings to fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the couple recently announced the Oscars nominations together. Priyanka has been busy with the launch of her memoir, a hair care brand and a restaurant, apart from her production The White Tiger being nominated for the Oscars and BAFTAs. Apart from the move We Can Be Heroes, she is also working on the series Citadel.

Nick unveiled his album Spaceman recently.

 

 

