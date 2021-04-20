Priyanka Chopra 'begs' Fans To 'stay Home' As 'medical Fraternity Is At A Breaking Point'

On April 20, 2021, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a screengrab of a note. In the note, Priyanka expressed her concern regarding the COVID-19 situation across India. She talked about the situation which is ‘out of control’ and the medical fraternity which is ‘at a breaking point’. She urged her fans and followers to ‘stay home’ and step out wearing a mask.

Priyanka Chopra: "Please stay home… I beg you to stay home"

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point”. She continued, “Please stay home… I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers”. “Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home. Ensure everyone you know stays home. If you have to step out, wear a mask. Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it’s your turn”. She concluded her note, “Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system”.

As soon as the tweet was up on the internet, her fans rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their thoughts and opinions. A fan tweeted that it is ‘good to see her spreading the awareness amongst the people at this point of Covid crisis’. They wrote that many celebs haven’t spoken at all and that it ‘hurts to see that they don’t use their outreach for good of people’. Another one wrote that the ‘situation is worst in India’ and further thanked her for the support. They added that ‘since she has global range’, she must ‘write something which can open the eyes of the politicians in India’. A netizen thanked her and further asked her to ‘stay safe’.

Thnx so much... Priyanka â¤â¤

u also stay safe & healthy.. love u rockstar always ðŸ¤— — Tithi Chowdhury (@TithiCh66725741) April 20, 2021

Thank you queen â¤ðŸ™



PS: I m waiting for #Citadel like crazy ðŸ˜ — Naro (@Naro01302560) April 20, 2021

Thank you hope they follow the rules and stay safe â¤ï¸ — Tow (@tk_towhid) April 20, 2021

Situation is worst in india, thanks for your support. You have global range, please write something which can open eyes of these politicians..ðŸ™ Love India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #COVID19India #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia #COVID19 — OneLine Inspiration (@Amit__Rajpoot) April 20, 2021

Good to see you spreading the awareness amongst the people at this point of Covid crisis. Many of the celebs haven't spoken at all. It hurts to see that they don't use their outreach for good of people. Thanks ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ — Arjun Rawat (@Iamarjunrawat) April 20, 2021

Over the past several weeks, India’s number of COVID-19 cases have soared up and many states are back in lockdown. Recently, the Central Government has also announced vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 starting from May 1, 2021. Many celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles and urged fans to stay at home and wear masks when they step out. Now, Priyanka has joined them to raise awareness.

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's photos

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram