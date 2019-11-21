Priyanka Chopra: Best Challenges On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actor, singer and film producer who has not only worked in the Bollywood industry but is also recognised internationally for her popular Hollywood show, Quantico. Priyanka won the Miss World beauty pageant in the year 2000 and is among India’s highest-paid celebrities. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra is currently the most searched Indian actor internationally, beating Sunny Leone and Salman Khan. She is also a recipient of numerous awards, including one National Film Award and in 2016, she was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri. The actor has also been featured in Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and in the years 2017 and 2018, Forbes listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Besides movies, Priyanka has been a guest on a number of talk shows and interviews. In Hollywood, too, she has been a part of several talk shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon being among them. Here is a list of top challenges on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

1) Wing-eating contest

In this episode, Priyanka is seen talking about how she loves spicy food and why she likes New York. When Jimmy asked her, her favourite spicy fast food snack, she replied with hot wings. So Jimmy challenged her to beat him at eating more hot chicken wings in twenty seconds. Watch the video to find out who won the challenge.

2) Bobbing for Apples with Priyanka Chopra

In this episode, the face-off challenge between the show host and Priyanka was to grab as many apples as they could, in twenty seconds, out of the wooden bucket only by using their mouths. It is supposedly, a very popular game among Americans and is played by many every year.

3) The hot ones

This particular challenge was inspired by a show on YouTube featuring Sean Evans where he asks questions to celebrities while they eat hot wings. The twist in this challenge is that the level of spice keeps escalating. Jimmy Fallon, too, organised for this challenge on his show and invited Sean Evans to be the judge while Jimmy and Priyanka would eat hot wings and she answers questions about herself.

