Sunny Leone Loses Her Spot As The Most Searched Actress To Priyanka Chopra

Sunny Leone recently lost the title of the most searched actress on the internet to Priyanka Chopra. The star was the most searched actress on the internet for two years before being replaced by The Sky Is Pink starrer. A Google Trend Analytics data research announced Sunny topping the list in August 2019 but Priyanka overtaking her could not be foreseen. Read more to know about Sunny Leone.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Admits To Using These Items From Priyanka's Skincare Routine

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Three Times The Actor Motivated Her Fans Through Her Speeches

Not the most searched actress anymore

When the Jism 2 star was informed about her top position in August, she reportedly said she had to attribute the title to my fans who have constantly been there for her. She ended by expressing how good that feeling was. Sunny Leone still surpasses Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the superstars of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the list. According to Google Analytics reports, most people search for the actress in respect to her videos and Karanjeet Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, her web series. read more to know about her work in Bollywood.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Salman Khan Are Most Searched Indian Stars Internationally

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s Best Black Outfits That Are Totally #FashionGoals

Sunny's step in Bollywood:

Sunny’s first famous appearance was on the reality television series, Big Boss 5 where she was brought into the house on day 49. Reportedly, while the star was in the Bigg Boss house, Mahesh Bhatt approached her to participate in Jism 2. After this, Leone went on to do Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS. She then went on to do some special appearances in films like Shootout at Wadala, Hate Story 2, and Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya. She was then spotted in a musical thriller, Ek Paheli Leela, playing a dual role of Leela and Meena.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Brings Out Her Football Skills In A Video On Instagram

So excited to share that I am now the proud co-owner of the @IPLSOCCERUK team Leicester Galacticos !!



This has been a long life dream and still cannot believe it has finally happened. Work hard for what you believe and want in life! @DanielWeber99 @themichaelowen @SanySupra pic.twitter.com/vRvP2vuYTv — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 18, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.