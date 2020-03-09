Priyanka Chopra's Movies That Showcased Her Stunning Chemistry With Co-actors

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead, was the talk of the town, especially for the mesmerising chemistry shared by its lead characters. Much like The Sky Is Pink, here is a list of Priyanka Chopra's movies that were appreciated for the chemistry shared by its lead characters. Have a look.

Best onscreen pairs of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar were reported to be one of the most-loved pairs of early 2000. The two have featured in movies like Aitraaz (2004), Waqt: The Race Against The Time (2005), and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Their chemistry in all of these movies were much appreciated.

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra played a brief part in Vishal Bharadwaj's crime-thriller Kaminey. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead was the actors' first project together and was lauded by the critics and audiences alike. Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor were last seen in Teri Meri Kahaani (2012), which was reported to be a box office debacle.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor

In 2010, Sajid Nadiadwala hit the headlines when he announced the Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Anjaana Anjaani. The movie directed by Sidharth Anand was reported to be a box office debacle. However, both the superstars again reunited for Anurag Basu's Barfi! The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'cruz, was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan first collaborated for Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster! The movie released in 2005 is reported to be a box office hit. The popular couple, then reunited for Tarun Manshukani's Dostana. Although the two were not paired alongside each other, the actors' chemistry was evident and was appreciated.

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan first collaborated for Rakesh Roshan's Krrish. The movie released in 2006 is undoubtedly one of Priyanka's highest-grossing films of her acting career. After the success of Krrish, the two reunited for the sequel to the 2006 hit movie. The film titled Krrish 3 was one of the highest-grossing movies of the last decade.

