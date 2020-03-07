Priyanka Chopra's Films That Are Remakes Of Old Bollywood Hits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the best actors who graced the silver screen. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too. The actor is world-famous for her versatile acting skills and bubbly nature. In Bollywood, Priyanka has done some great work and created a mark for herself. She has also been a part of some of the best Bollywood remakes. Read ahead to know more about them:

Priyanka Chopra's films that are a remake of old Bollywood movies

Don (2006)

Farhan Akhtar’s Don (2006) is a remake of Chandra Barot’s Don (1978). The original Don’s cast had Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in lead roles, whereas the remake of the film had Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The plot of the original movie revolved around a wanted criminal, Don, who dies in a police chase. However, DSP D'Silva is the only one who knows about his death and to get hold of the gang he trains Don’s look-alike, Vijay. But, Vijay faces danger from the police and from within the gang. The plot of the remake is very similar to the previous one. Even the songs of the remade Don is a complete replica of the earlier one.

Agneepath (2012)

Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath (2012) is a remake of Mukul S. Anand’s Agneepath (1990). The original Agneepath’s cast had Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Madhavi in lead roles, whereas the remake of the film had Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The plot of the original movie is about a young boy's quest for revenge that leads him to become a gangster as an adult, and with each day he becomes more and more like his enemies. On the other hand, the plot of the remade Agneepath was revolving around a young boy whose father was lynched before his eyes, and fifteen years later he returns home for revenge.

Zanjeer (2013)

Apoorva Lakhia’s Zanjeer (2013) is a remake of Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer (1973). The cast of the original Zanjeer had Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Pran in lead roles, whereas the cast of the remade Zanjeer had Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The plot of the original movie revolves around a tough and honest police officer, who clashes with a crime boss who also happens to be his parents' murderer. On the other hand, the plot of the remake of Zanjeer revolves around ACP Vijay Khanna, who is transferred to Mumbai where he will have to deal with the oil mafia led by Rudra Pratap Teja.

