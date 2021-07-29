Priyanka Chopra Calls Simone Biles An Inspiration After She Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics

US gymnast Simone Biles made it to the headlines recently after she announced her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics 2020, expressing that she wants to focus on her mental health and doesn't want to jeopardize her health and well-being. After the news surfaced on social media, several Bollywood stars came out in support of the athlete and praised her decision. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared an old interview with Simone Biles while calling her the 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time).

Priyanka Chopra shares old interview with Simone Biles

The withdrawal of Biles, who is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has put a spotlight on the importance of conversation surrounding mental illness in competitive sports. The Sky Is Pink star shared the video from her first episode of her YouTube Originals Special If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. In the interview, the two talk about the immense pressure she and professional athletes like her face on stages like the Olympics and also the unrealistic expectations that people have from them, which they naturally are not able to meet every single time.

Talking about pressure people’s expectations put on her, Biles said, “Yes. I feel like if I don’t meet their needs and I failed. Even at the Olympics everybody wanted me to win six golds or this or that and I didn’t meet those needs and I was really down on myself especially after the beam. Even though I still medalled, everyone was like, ‘Well, what the heck is a bronze?’. But it’s four inches wide. It’s like– it’s scary," adding that the expectations are the "hardest thing that she goes through."

While captioning the post, Priyanka expressed the pride she feels after interviewing an eminent personality like Simone Biles. Priyanka confessed that she was completely blown away by her ‘vulnerability and self-awareness.’ “I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self-awareness. Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body, AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending love,” she wrote on Instagram.

