Priyanka Chopra Celebrates International Nurses Day, Shares Unseen Pic Of Her Grandmother

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is celebrating International Nurses Day on May 12, 2022. The day is observed to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

The 39-year-old actor often treats fans with glimpses of her day to day activities and never leaves a chance to celebrate the achievements of the female section of society on social media. Her posts always grab netizens’ attention and they keep coming back for more.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates International Nurses Day

Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her grandmother as she marks International Nurses Day. Sharing a black and white picture of her grandma, she penned a special note along with it which read, "Today I’m celebrating all nurses, who are selfless caregivers…My grandma was one of them! #InternationalNursesDay”.

The Barfi actor also shared a question and answer box and wrote, “I’d love to hear your stories of nurses who have touched your life in someway…let’s share their amazing work and celebrate them!"

Have a look:

Priyanka-Nick share the first glimpse of their newborn

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their newborn daughter via surrogacy. Sharing the very-first pic of her newborn, Malti Marie Jonas, on her Instagram handle, the Bajirao Mastani actor penned a heartfelt note on motherhood as the day also marked Mother's Day.

She wrote in the caption, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."

Stating that Malti was in the NICU since birth, she went on to write, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Priyanka continued saying, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit! Om nama shivaya."

