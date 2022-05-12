Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Opens Up On Parenting; 'I Gave My Kids Three Essential Rights'

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared how she brought up her kids in a household where it was important that kids grew up to be confident individuals.

Written By
Swati Singh
Priyanka Chopra

Image: @drmadhuakhourichopra/Instagram


Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is currently reaping the joys of motherhood as she recently welcomed her newborn with husband Nick Jonas. Giving a glimpse of the little one via social media, Priyanka even revealed the name of their daughter, which is Malti Marie Jonas, leaving fans gushing about the same. The Bajirao Mastani actor has always been vocal about her childhood and how she was brought up by her parents.

Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra shared how she brought up her children in a household where it was of utmost importance that the kids grow up to be confident individuals.

Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra opens up about parenting

During a chat with Hauterrfly, Madhu stated that both of her kids, Priyanka and Siddharth Chopra had three basic rights, adding, "Both my kids had the right of thought, right of speech, and the right of expression. We used to ask them first, then share how we feel".

READ | Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu & mother-in-law Denise on Mother's Day; 'I love you both'

Madhu asserted that even when her kids were younger and they came back from school, "we used to ask them first about what happened, then we used to discuss it, or advice them".

'My kids had certain limitations': Madhu

Madhu Chopra further stated that due to this practice, the kids grew up to be confident individuals who had the ability to articulate their thoughts and be self-assured. She continued, "What happened with this was they became confident, they were never scared of speaking, at least in front of their parents. Then it became a part of their nature. They became expressive".

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares first pic with Malti: Anushka Sharma, Lilly Singh & more send love

Stating that the household was quite liberal, Madhu further added that kids also had certain limitations as she said, "Tantrums were never allowed, raised voices were never allowed, abuse was never allowed. With these things banned, they could express themselves".

READ | Priyanka Chopra returns to 'Citadel' sets post welcoming daughter Malti home, shares pic

Madhu Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'very sweet'

Priyanka's mother even opened up about Nick Jonas as she called him 'very sweet'. When asked if she ever had apprehensions about the age gap between Nick and Priyanka, she said, "Anyone who keeps Priyanka happy is my guy." On Mother's Day, the Fashion actor took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her daughter for the first time. She wrote in the caption, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad**s. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

READ | 'Priyanka Chopra is stunning', says Nick Jonas' co-star; calls the couple 'kind-hearted'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(Image: @drmadhuakhourichopra/Instagram)

READ | Nick Jonas leaves Priyanka Chopra gushing with THIS trick to calm down baby Malti; read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND