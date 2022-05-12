Priyanka Chopra's Mother Opens Up On Parenting; 'I Gave My Kids Three Essential Rights'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is currently reaping the joys of motherhood as she recently welcomed her newborn with husband Nick Jonas. Giving a glimpse of the little one via social media, Priyanka even revealed the name of their daughter, which is Malti Marie Jonas, leaving fans gushing about the same. The Bajirao Mastani actor has always been vocal about her childhood and how she was brought up by her parents.

Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra shared how she brought up her children in a household where it was of utmost importance that the kids grow up to be confident individuals.

Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra opens up about parenting

During a chat with Hauterrfly, Madhu stated that both of her kids, Priyanka and Siddharth Chopra had three basic rights, adding, "Both my kids had the right of thought, right of speech, and the right of expression. We used to ask them first, then share how we feel".

Madhu asserted that even when her kids were younger and they came back from school, "we used to ask them first about what happened, then we used to discuss it, or advice them".

'My kids had certain limitations': Madhu

Madhu Chopra further stated that due to this practice, the kids grew up to be confident individuals who had the ability to articulate their thoughts and be self-assured. She continued, "What happened with this was they became confident, they were never scared of speaking, at least in front of their parents. Then it became a part of their nature. They became expressive".

Stating that the household was quite liberal, Madhu further added that kids also had certain limitations as she said, "Tantrums were never allowed, raised voices were never allowed, abuse was never allowed. With these things banned, they could express themselves".

Madhu Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'very sweet'

Priyanka's mother even opened up about Nick Jonas as she called him 'very sweet'. When asked if she ever had apprehensions about the age gap between Nick and Priyanka, she said, "Anyone who keeps Priyanka happy is my guy." On Mother's Day, the Fashion actor took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her daughter for the first time. She wrote in the caption, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad**s. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

(Image: @drmadhuakhourichopra/Instagram)