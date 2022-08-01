Priyanka Chopra Creates Art With Young Refugees Fleeing From Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently in Warsaw, Poland, where she is visiting young refugees from Ukraine, who have fled their country amid the Russian invasion. She has been sharing several clips and pictures from her time at the convention centres, where she has arrived on behalf of UNICEF. In a most recent clip, the actor was seen creating art, colouring and interacting with the youngsters at the centre.

Priyanka Chopra interacts with Ukrainian refugees

Amid the heartwrenching Russia-Ukraine war, several refugees have fled the war-hit country and are seeking shelter at nearby locations. Priyanka Chopra visited one such site in Warsaw, Poland, where she interacted with youngsters and coloured and drew with them. She was seen talking to them and giving them ideas for their drawings as they smiled from ear to ear. Sharing the clip online, the actor spoke about the importance and benefits of art therapy. She expressed how a 'common thread' between children fleeing conflict is art as she wrote, "The common thread I have seen among kids fleeing conflict, no matter where that is, is that their art is so similar. Art therapy is used to help kids express their feelings, whether that is love, anger, hope, or fear".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a clip in which she gave her followers a glimpse of the convention centres behind her and wrote, "This is an expo centre in Warsaw, Poland. No comic con or a jewellery exhibition happens here...this entire place is now a safe space, a reception centre for families from Ukraine." She called the war a 'mother and children crisis' and brought netizens' attention to the global issue.

The actor also shared a clip explaining the consequences of war on children and said that the Russian war in Ukraine is 'far from over'. She mentioned she was travelling to meet the 'brave Ukrainian women and children' and wrote, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over… it is one of the largest human displacement crisis’ in the world, both in size and scale!" Several fans, followers and netizens online took to the comments section of her post and hailed her for her work.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra