Priyanka Chopra & Other B'towners Lead The Way With Ideas On How To Ace Social Distancing

As the coronavirus outbreak has reached a pandemic stage, efforts are being made on a global level to curb and curtail the spreading of the virus. Major events are being postponed, gyms, swimming pool, schools and some offices have been closed down and officials have been requesting people to not remain in large crowds or groups. Amidst the crisis, social media celebrities can be seen raising awareness among their fans about the disease and spreading messages about social distancing. Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others were seen taking to their social media handles to give social distancing ideas to their fans. Read on to know some of the social distancing ideas as given by Bollywood celebs.

Bollywood leads the way with ideas on how to ace social distancing

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an actor who has gained worldwide popularity. She has often told media portals that she has a tight working schedule but amidst Coronavirus shutdown, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share with her fans how she is spending her time indoors. She is giving ideas to her fans on how to practice social distancing with positivity and make the most of this time. Priyanka Chopra was seen spending time with her pets. Check Out the post below.4

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is another very popular celebrity and has a huge fan following. Besides encouraging fans to take precautions against Coronavirus, the actor took to her social media account and shared with her fans what she is doing while she is practising social distancing. Deepika Padukone shared that she is organising and cleaning her wardrobe. Check out her post below.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared with her fans updating them about what she is doing staying indoors. The actor was seen catching up on her reading as she is practising social distancing. check out the post below.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of her self where she was seen relaxing and spending time inside her house. She is reportedly catching up on her writing and reading. Check out the post below.

