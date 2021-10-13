Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Sightseeing With Mom In Spain, Shares Pics From Vacation

Actor-Producer Priyanka Chopra who is in Spain these days to shoot for her upcoming film Citadel has been spending some time off from work with her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor who went for some sightseeing with her mother, took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of their visit to historic sites, and even enjoyed a walk by the beach.

In one of the pictures, the global sensation can be seen wearing a white shirt, black skirt while her mother is seen dressed in a black floral dress and carrying a red handbag. Priyanka's dog Diana is also with them in the photo. They are standing in front of a large gate of a historic building.

Priyanka Chopra shares a sneak peek of her Spain sightseeing

The actor is currently in Valencia, Spain, where she is shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel. The spy series is executive produced by The Russo Brothers and will also star Richard Madden of Game of Thrones. The crew recently flew to Spain for a new shoot schedule. Pictures and videos of Priyanka arriving in a private jet with her co-stars were also shared online. Before Spain, the entire team was shooting in London.

Besides shooting, the actor recently turned Broadway producer with husband Nick Jonas for Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits. Chicken and Biscuits, a family comedy, was written by Black playwright Lyons and stars a largely Black cast, directed by Zhailon Levingston. She had earlier shared a few glimpses from Chicken & Biscuits' opening night. The show marked Priyanka's debut Broadway venture as a producer.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "What a beautiful opening night. It feels so good to have Broadway back!!" In another story, the Quantico actor hailed the cast of the show and wrote, "Incredible cast," (sic) and tagged them. Apart from this, Priyanka has a number of projects in her kitty including The Matrix: Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You with Sam Heughan of Outlander along with Celine Dion. She will also be seen in an untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, the Sangeet project with Nick Jonas and Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/@priyankachopra/AP