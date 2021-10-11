Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Co-produced Broadway Show With Nick 'Chicken & Biscuits'; See Pic

Broadway recently returned to New York after its longest halt in history. As Broadway began to shower its magic, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also became a part of it. Last month, Priyanka and Nick announced they joined the team of producers of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits. The show recently started, and Priyanka Chopra could not help but celebrate.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a few glimpses from Chicken & Biscuits' opening night. The show marked Priyanka's debut Broadway venture as a producer. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "What a beautiful opening night. It feels so good to have Broadway back!!" In another story, the Quantico actor hailed the cast of the show and wrote, "Incredible cast," and tagged them.

Sharing the same photos, Nick Jonas wrote, "Getting to work on this with Priyanka Chopra has been a dream." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the producers' team which had Leah Nicholas, Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Curt Cronin, Kayla Greenspan, John Joseph, John Paterakis, Invisible Wall Productions and Mapleseed Productions.

Priyanka Chopra on being part of Broadway for the first time

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her first Broadway venture. The actor shared how she was delighted to be a part of the show as she has been an admirer of Broadway for a long time. She also mentioned how Broadway kickstarted Nick Jonas' career. She wrote, "I’ve been an avid admirer of Broadway for as long as I can remember, and the magic that you can only get from a live production has excited me all my life. To be part of the “back of house” of a production like this is a dream come true, and the cherry on top for me is being able to do this with my husband. @nickjonas has been heavily involved in Broadway since he was 7 (it kick-started his career), so following his lead on this has been an amazing experience."

She further added how she was proud to be a part of Broadway's newest show Chicken & Biscuits. The actor revealed Nick Jonas got the opportunity to meet the cast. Priyanka also mentioned she could not wait for the audience to experience the show. She wrote, "Nick also recently had the chance to spend time with the incredible cast and crew (jealous!). I can’t wait for you to experience this heart-warming ensemble. I hope you’re hungry."

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)