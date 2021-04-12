Priyanka Chopra Gets A 'Mommy And I' Moment With Pet Diana Before The BAFTA Awards

Priyanka Chopra is often seen sharing pictures of her pet dog Diana on her official Instagram pages. On the weekend, she shared a picture from Diana's account where the two were seen spending time with each other. She also mentioned that it was a perfect Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with Diana

Priyanka Chopra took to Diana's Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of hers with her pet. Priyanka took a selfie while Diana leaned on her body and went to sleep. She wore a comfortable black hoody as Diana dozed off in her arms. Priyanka wrote, "Mommy and I" in the caption with hearts. Here is a picture of Diana with her mom Priyanka.

Reactions to Diana's post with her mommy

As soon as she shared the picture, Priyanka's fans flooded the comment section. Fans wrote that the two looked extremely adorable together. A fan wrote that they were the 'cutest and the best duo'. Another user told Diana that India is proud of her mommy and she should let her know. Other fans flooded the comment sections with heart emojis.

She also shared a picture of Diana napping in her furry white bed. She looked extremely calm as she dozed off while Priyanka and Nick got ready for the BAFTA awards. She wrote a hilarious caption that read, "Helped mommy & daddy get ready for the #BAFTA’s." The post meant that she napped all that while and did not disturb the two. Here's an adorable picture of Diana dozing off to sleep.

A sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of the outfits she wore at the BAFTA. Priyanka Chopra's BAFTA dress looked stunning on her hourglass figure. She wore a black body-hugging dress with a plunged neckline. The neckline had some intricate work with a butterfly patchwork. She braided her hair like Jasmine in Alladin. She also wore a red embroidered jacket and white harem trousers for the red carpet entrance. Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's BAFTA dress.

