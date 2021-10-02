Priyanka Chopra Is A 'proud' Wife As Nick Jonas & Brothers Perform On Stage; See Pic

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers performed at Fenway Park. The concert was attended by Priyanka Chopra, who uploaded images and videos supporting her husband, Nick Jonas and his brothers. The media was uploaded by Priyanka Chopra to her Instagram account stories.

The Jonas Brothers are a pop-rock band from the United States. The band was formed in 2005 and rose to fame owing to their performances on the Disney Channel television network. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas are the three brothers who make up the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas Brothers

The trio was nominated for the 51st Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and won the American Music Awards for Breakthrough Artist in 2008. They had sold over eight million albums worldwide as of May 2009, before the publication of Lines, Vines, and Trying Times. Following a hiatus in 2010 and 2011 to pursue separate projects, the band reunited in 2012 to produce a new album, which was later cancelled after their split on October 29, 2013. As of 2013, they had sold over 17 million albums globally. The group reformed six years after their breakup with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019.

'Remember This Tour' by Jonas Brothers post band hiatus

The Jonas Brothers announced their eleventh headline tour, the Remember This Tour, on May 19, 2021, consisting of 44 gigs at outdoor venues across the United States, with the tour kicking off on August 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. For the majority of the shows, Kelsea Ballerini was advertised as a special guest. DJ Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers collaborated on the tune "Leave Before You Love Me," which was released on May 21. They played the song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards two days later, with Nick Jonas serving as the host of the occasion. On June 18, the single "Remember This" was released, and it was used in NBC's coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics. They recorded "Mercy" for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, which was released on July 9.

The Jonas Brothers debuted a new song named "Who's in Your Head" while performing at the Red Rocks Parks and Amphitheater in Colorado on September 5, 2021, as part of their Remember This Tour. On September 17, the single was released. The Jonas Brothers asked all fans attending their gigs during their 'Remember This Tour' to provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID test.

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard-working crew, and the communities we’re visiting," the brothers said on social media.

(Image: AP)