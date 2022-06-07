Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles With Anne Hathaway & BLACKPINK's Lisa In New Pic From Paris

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa are currently in Paris for the endorsement of a luxury jewellery brand. The three celebrities attended the launch of Bulgari's latest collection - 'Eden the Garden of Wonders' in Paris and also took out time to bond with each other. While the trio surely turned heads with their stylish looks at the event, they have now taken the internet by storm as Priyanka recently dropped a selfie with her "girls."

Priyanka Chopra recently dropped an adorable selfie featuring Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa alongside her. In the picture, Priyanka, who was dressed in a brown shimmery outfit, could be seen taking the selfie. She stood between Hathaway and Lisa, who twinned in stunning yellow outfits. Sharing the photo, the Quantico star wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!"

The picture caught the attention of many, including Priyanka Chopra's singer husband Nick Jonas, who reacted with fire and heart-eyed emojis. Eiza Gore, who seemingly did not attend the event, commented, "I’m sad I missed u ladies have so much fun!!!!!" The official Instagram handle of Bulgari also reacted to the post and wrote, "Perfect trio. So proud we had you with us for the unveiling of our new High Jewelry collection!" The trio's fans could not keep calm as they widely reacted to the picture. A fan wrote, "Three of the best ladies in the world have come together! In the same place! You are indeed unique and bright! Please never give up and go on!" while another penned, "Ok so Anne, Pri and Lalisa in 1 frame!!!!!!!!!! I'm not dreaming, am I? OMG!!!!!"

More pictures of trio from Paris

More pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Lisa from the event are doing rounds on the internet. A fan page of Priyanka Chopra dropped some photos of the trio. Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning brown coloured shimmery dress with a plunging neckline at the event. She also donned a necklace, studded with diamonds and a ruby. On the other hand, Anne Hathaway wore a yellow coloured long coat underneath which she sported a matching pair of shorts. The South Korean pop sensation Lisa went for a yellow coloured co-ord set, which included a crop top and a skirt.

