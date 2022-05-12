'Priyanka Chopra Is Stunning', Says Nick Jonas' Co-star; Calls The Couple 'kind-hearted'

Hollywood couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced that their baby daughter has arrived home after successfully getting discharged from the NICU. Now, Nick Jonas' co-actor CJ Pawlikowski heaped praises for the recently-turned-parents, hailing them as 'kind-hearted' souls. For those unaware, CJ Pawlikowski will share the screen space with Jonas in the musical flick, Jersey Boys.

During a chat with the Apple podcast namely 'DRAMA with Connor & Dylan MacDowell', Pawlikowski recalled the day when Priyanka Chopra visited Nick Jonas on the sets of the project.

CJ Pawlikowski calls Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas 'kind-hearted'

At one point in the interaction, Pawlikowski was all praise for the couple. He referred to Priyanka as 'kind' and 'stunning' and added that the couple is a perfect match for each other. He said, “She is the most lovely person I do believe I have ever met. She is so kind and so stunning. They make complete sense as a pair because they are such kind-hearted individuals and lead with respect. It was such a pleasure getting to meet Priyanka. Priyanka was there and was just as stunning as you thought her to be," he said.

It was in January when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas released a joint statement announcing the arrival of their baby girl into the world. The overjoyed couple shared they welcomed her via surrogacy and requested fans for privacy to enjoy the special time and stay more focused on family. On the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022, the Baywatch fame took to social media to share the first glimpse of their little munchkin, thereby leaving fans rejoiced.

After embracing parenthood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have their private life away from the limelight to maintain the privacy of their child. Going by the same, the new mother masked the face of her little girl with an adorable heart emoticon.

Previously, TMZ confirmed that Chopra's baby girl's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, it isn't confirmed by Chopra as of yet. In the sweet caption of her Mother's Day post, the actor referred to her baby girl as 'MM'. She expressed her emotions through a long note, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai Masi for MMs fit!".

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra