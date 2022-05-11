Nick Jonas Leaves Priyanka Chopra Gushing With THIS Trick To Calm Down Baby Malti; Read

While Hollywood's power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl Malti via surrogacy in January 2022, the duo recently shared the first glimpse of the little one via social media. They also revealed how Malti had to spend 100 plus days in the NICU since she was premature, while penning a gratitude note to all the healthcare professionals for their help.

As the duo continues to embrace parenthood, a recent report revealed how Nick Jonas is bonding with his little one, thanks to his exceptional singing talent. According to a HollywoodLife report, Priyanka Chopra is in awe of her husband as he always sings to Malti to calm her down when she's fussy.

Nick Jonas uses THIS trick to calm down his daughter Malti

A source told the portal that Nick's trick came as a piece of advice from his brother, and has now become a big part of the father-daughter duo's bonding. "Nick took his brother’s advice and started singing to her to calm her down and now it has become a big part of daddy and daughter bonding. Nick’s found that it not only helps her sleep but can calm her down when she is fussy. As soon as she hears his voice, she just looks at him with big eyes and smiles," the source stated.

It stated how the family feels that Malti is another singer in the making as she thoroughly enjoys her father's singing. Nick apparently rocks her back and forth and creates little songs for her. "It melts Priyanka’s heart to see this and Nick sings to her all the time – with or without guitar," the insider said and added, "His family thinks that they might have another musician on their hands because she absolutely loves it."

Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of her baby girl

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Quantico star gave a sneak peek at their baby daughter for the first time, while detailing the little one's journey in the NICU. She further added, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad**s. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)