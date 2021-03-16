Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Try Stealing Oscar Statue On 'manic Monday'; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas acted as announcers at the Oscars 2021 nomination event that was held on March 15, 2021. Following the event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram later in the day with a few pictures of herself and her husband at the event with one of the pictures showing the duo trying to "escape" with the statue. She hilariously captioned the picture as, ‘One way or the other...ðŸ˜†’. This was followed by a congratulatory message for all the people who received nominations at the event. Priyanka also thanked The Academy for giving them the chance to be part of the event.

Priyanka and Nick at The Academy Awards

The first of Priyanka Chopra’s photos saw her and Nick Jonas trying to make a run with The Academy award statue. Nick Jonas can be seen trying to lift up the base of the statue and while looking behind as if to see if anyone was following them. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen looking into the camera with her fingers on her lips as if to shush the viewers from telling the authorities. The couple looks like the perfect partners in crime in the picture.

The next picture is a shot of the couple who are posing in the standard way for a picture. Priyanka is leaning back while Nick is standing poker straight. Nick Jonas is wearing a golden suit which seems to match the Oscar lady which the two were trying to steal in the last picture. Here, he is seen staring intensely into the camera while placing his hand on his wife. Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her part is clutching onto her husband and looking lovingly at him.

The last picture is a single shot of Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Oscars. It shows off her attire and her look as a whole which she chose for the event. Priyanka is wearing a blue dress which is sheer from the top of her thighs till just below her knee. The dress has a high halter neckline and a full skirt that skims the tops of her ankles. Priyanka opted for her hair and makeup to be very clean and minimalistic since her dress was quite a statement piece. She paired her dress with neon orange pumps.